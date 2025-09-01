SoleFly Brings "Miami" Energy To The Air Jordan 3

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 "Miami" is set to arrive this holiday season. First look images have already stirred excitement. This collaboration brings a fresh take on the iconic Air Jordan 3 while keeping its ties to South Florida strong.

SoleFly has a long history with Jordan Brand, dropping colorways that nod to local culture and sports heritage. With Miami at the center of this release, the partnership blends lifestyle appeal with the timeless basketball roots of the silhouette.

The Air Jordan 3 itself holds a special place in sneaker history. Released in 1988, it was the first Jordan designed by Tinker Hatfield and the debut of the elephant print. It also marked the beginning of Michael Jordan’s legendary run in sneakers that became as iconic as his on-court moments.

Over the years, the AJ3 has grown into a cultural staple, mixing heritage with a style that continues to resonate. The photos highlight the upcoming SoleFly edition with Miami-inspired colors and packaging, giving fans a clear preview of what to expect.

With bold details and strong storytelling, this release looks to capture the city’s energy while honoring one of Jordan Brand’s most important models.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 3

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 "Miami" features a white leather base with green and orange suede overlays that pay tribute to the city’s vibrant sports culture. Dark green hits land on the midsole, eyelets, and heel, while orange accents pop on the rear panel and outsole.

Also a sail midsole adds a vintage touch, tying the look together. Further the sneakers arrive in special packaging, complete with SoleFly branding and custom tissue paper.

Extra laces in matching tones also offer styling versatility. Miami’s influence runs deep, from the colors to the bold presentation, making this AJ3 collaboration a standout release for the holiday season.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 "Miami" will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.