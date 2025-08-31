Air Jordan 12 "Taxi" Comes Back With Retailer Images

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” is officially set to return this November, with fresh retailer images confirming its upcoming release. This classic colorway has been a favorite since it first debuted in 1996, known for its clean contrast and timeless appeal.

Every time it makes a comeback, it reminds sneaker fans why it’s one of the most iconic Jordans in the lineup. The Air Jordan 12 carries deep history within Jordan Brand. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the model was inspired by the Japanese Rising Sun flag and features a luxurious construction that set it apart in the mid-90s.

Michael Jordan himself wore the “Taxi” during the 1996-97 season, a period that saw him dominate the NBA and cement his legacy even further. With its blend of performance engineering and bold design, the AJ12 holds a special place in sneaker history.

Retailer photos of the upcoming release show the shoe in its full glory. The crisp white leather base, black mudguard, and gold eyelets all make their return, ensuring the look stays true to its roots.

The photos highlight just how close this version sticks to the original, making it one to watch when November rolls around.

Read More: Ranking The 10 Most Underrated Nike SB Dunks

Air Jordan 12 “Taxi”

Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” features a premium white leather upper with bold black overlays across the mudguard. Metallic gold lace eyelets add a touch of luxury, while subtle red details pop on the heel branding and outsole.

Also the design sits on a black midsole with a carbon fiber shank for stability and performance. Further a gold Jumpman logo sits on the tongue, and the iconic “23” is stitched on the heel in red.

Further the outsole uses herringbone traction for grip, true to its basketball roots. Clean, timeless, and built for wear, the “Taxi” remains one of the most beloved Jordan 12s.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” will be released on November 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via GOAT