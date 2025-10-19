Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” Receives Retailer Images Ahead Of Return

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” is back this November, bringing one of the most beloved colorways in Jordan Brand history. Retailer images have surfaced, confirming the timeless look that first dropped in 1996 and continues to stand the test of time.

Known for its crisp contrast and premium construction, the “Taxi” is a perfect mix of simplicity and heritage. The Air Jordan 12 was inspired by Japan’s Rising Sun flag and a woman’s high-heel shoe, two design elements that gave it a unique flair.

It was also the first Jordan sneaker to feature Zoom Air cushioning, setting a new bar for comfort and performance. Michael Jordan famously wore the “Taxi” during his 1996-97 season, helping the Chicago Bulls on their way to another championship.

Every retro release since then has carried that legacy forward, connecting past and present through design. The new retailer photos show that this 2025 pair stays faithful to the original.

It features a white leather upper with textured black overlays, metallic gold eyelets, and subtle red Jumpman details. The mix of colors and textures gives it a sharp, luxurious edge that feels just as relevant today.

Air Jordan 12 “Taxi”

Image via Finish Line

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” features a white tumbled leather upper with black lizard-textured mudguards. Gold eyelets highlight the lace system, while red Jumpman accents appear on the tongue and outsole.

Also the heel tag reads “Quality Inspired by the Greatest Player Ever,” staying true to its heritage. A black midsole and yellow traction complete the look, giving the shoe its signature contrast.

The carbon fiber and full-length Zoom Air unit add support and responsiveness. This 2025 release revives the iconic original with the same mix of class and performance that made it a staple in Jordan history.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” will be released on November 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via Finish Line