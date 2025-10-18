The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro “Moonwalker” Is Making Its Return

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro “Moonwalker” is finally returning at the end of October. First launched in 2014, this fan-favorite colorway remains one of the most distinct shoes in Kobe Bryant’s sneaker legacy.

It merges innovation with symbolism, channeling Kobe’s otherworldly mindset and relentless pursuit of perfection. The Kobe 9 originally debuted as a groundbreaking basketball shoe, introducing Flyknit technology to Nike’s performance line.

It stood out for its lightweight feel, precise fit, and storytelling approach. The “Moonwalker” colorway captured that same energy, referencing Kobe’s famous connection to precision, control, and creativity on the court.

Nike’s decision to bring it back in Protro form gives both collectors and new fans a chance to experience the design through a modern look. Official photos reveal that the 2024 version stays faithful to the original.

The sneaker features a deep purple Flyknit upper, metallic silver Swoosh, and carbon fiber detailing across the midsole. The icy translucent outsole ties everything together, completing a look that feels both futuristic and timeless.

Read More: Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Spring 2026 Collection

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro “Moonwalker”

Image via Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro “Moonwalker” features a purple Flyknit upper paired with a metallic silver Swoosh. Carbon fiber panels add structure and a premium feel, while the translucent outsole provides traction and durability.

A black inner lining enhances contrast, and the iconic Kobe logo sits proudly on the tongue. The shoe’s low-cut design promotes flexibility and speed, true to Kobe’s playing style.

Balancing performance and aesthetics, this Protro edition modernizes materials while maintaining the spirit of the 2014 original. It’s a fitting tribute to one of the most advanced sneakers of its era.

Nike Kobe “Moonwalker”

House Of Heat reports that the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro “Moonwalker” will be released on October 30th, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $210 when it is released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike