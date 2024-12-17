Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro To Come Back In "Moonwalker" Soon

Lots of big colorways are returning in 2025.

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro is set to make its return in the "Moonwalker" colorway next year. Originally released in 2015, this colorway drew inspiration from the iconic Apollo 11 moon landing and Kobe Bryant’s ability to elevate his game beyond limits. The sneaker features a vibrant purple Flyknit upper, which mimics the hues of space. Subtle silver accents add a futuristic touch, paying tribute to the moon’s surface. The design includes a sleek white midsole and a translucent outsole. This combination provides a clean contrast to the bold purple tones.

Performance remains a priority, with the Protro model updating the classic with modern technology. Enhanced cushioning and improved traction make it perfect for both on-court action and off-court style. The Kobe 9 Elite Low “Moonwalker” remains a standout in Kobe’s signature line. Its lightweight build, high-top performance features, and striking aesthetics solidified it as a fan favorite. With its return, the sneaker community is buzzing with excitement. Fans of Kobe Bryant and collectors alike are eager to get their hands on this unique pair. This re-release celebrates Kobe’s legacy while honoring the design’s connection to history and space exploration.

These sneakers feature a translucent textured sole tailored for peak on-court performance and a black midsole. The uppers are crafted from purple mesh and designed low to offer ankle flexibility while providing ample support. This structural design ensures a locked-in feel during gameplay. Finally, a metallic silver Nike Swoosh on the sides and a purple tongue polish off the sleek, low-top profile.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro "Moonwalker" is going to drop in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $210 when they release. Excitement is building for this vibrant comeback. The bold purple Flyknit and lunar-inspired details make this release stand out.

