Lil Yachty Dropping A New Nike Air Force 1 Low In “Croc”

Lil Yachty could be starting a sneaker collection.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is back with another exciting collaboration featuring Lil Yachty. Following the success of his “Concrete Boys” colorway, Lil Yachty delivers the sleek “Croc” edition. New in-hand photos showcase its standout design and luxurious details. The sneaker features a deep green upper, constructed from premium croc-embossed leather. This textured finish gives the pair a refined yet bold aesthetic. Black laces and a matching black midsole contrast the green tones, adding balance to the look. Additionally, Lil Yachty’s signature logo is embroidered on the heel, offering a personal touch. The combination of crocodile patterns and tonal color blocking creates an upscale vibe.

It blends street style with luxury seamlessly, showcasing Lil Yachty’s evolving creative influence. Fans of the Air Force 1 Low will appreciate the mix of classic structure and modern flair. This marks another milestone in Lil Yachty’s growing partnership with Nike. His unique vision continues to push boundaries in sneaker design. The "Croc" colorway is both versatile and statement-making, perfect for collectors and fashion-forward fans alike. With its premium materials and sharp design, the collaboration cements Lil Yachty’s place in sneaker culture. Excitement for the release continues to build.

"Croc" Nike Air Force 1 Low x Lil Yachty

The sneaker features a black rubber sole and a matching midsole with Air Force branding near the heels. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a dark green snakeskin base, with a matching overlay. Further, the Concrete Boys logo is located near the heels, in an inconspicuous black. FInally, patent leather covers the heel tab with seemingly Nike branding.