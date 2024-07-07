Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Croc” Gets Official Images

This pair combines two types of leather in a cohesive look.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is set to release in the luxurious "Black Croc" colorway. This iteration features an all-black color scheme, exuding a sleek and sophisticated vibe. The standout element is the crocodile patent leather overlays, adding a premium and textured look. The smooth black leather base provides a clean backdrop, enhancing the croc pattern’s distinctiveness. The black midsole and outsole maintain the shoe’s monochromatic theme, ensuring a cohesive appearance. The use of patent leather gives the sneaker a glossy finish, making it an eye-catching addition to any collection.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Croc" combines style and heritage. Its low-top silhouette offers versatility, suitable for various outfits and occasions. The premium materials used in this design reflect the Air Jordan brand's commitment to quality and innovation. The cushioned midsole ensures comfort, while the durable outsole provides reliable traction. This colorway is perfect for those who appreciate subtle yet luxurious design elements. The "Black Croc" is a sophisticated twist on the classic Air Jordan 1 Low, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

"Black Croc" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

To begin, the pair features a black rubber sole and a clean black midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a black leather base, with black crocodile patent leather overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, white Jordan branding can be found on the tongue and a white Air Jordan Wings logo can be found on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Croc" will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop.

Image via Nike