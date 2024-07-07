Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo WMNS “Black/White” Just Released

The Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo in the "Black/White" colorway is a sleek and stylish addition to the Air Max lineup. Released recently, this model features an all-black upper, creating a bold and modern look. The monochromatic design is both versatile and timeless, perfect for various outfits and occasions. A white Swoosh on the sides offers a striking contrast, making the logo pop against the dark background. This colorway maintains the classic Air Max Plus silhouette, known for its distinctive wavy design and comfortable fit.
Crafted for both performance and style, the Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo "Black/White" ensures a high level of comfort. The black upper is made from durable materials, providing support and longevity. The white Swoosh adds a clean, crisp element, enhancing the overall aesthetic. This sneaker continues the tradition of the Air Max Plus, blending innovative design with practicality. The colorway's simplicity and elegance make it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. Whether for everyday wear or special occasions, the Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo "Black/White" offers a perfect balance of style and functionality, staying true to the Air Max legacy.
"Black/White" Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo
The sneaker features a black rubber sole and matching midsole, with multiple air bubbles throughout. Also, the uppers are comprised of a black material, with stitching throughout. Further, a white Nike Swoosh is on the sides and a large black tab folds over the laces. Overall, this new silhouette is going to become an incredibly popular sneaker.
More Photos
The Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo "Black/White" was officially released on July 6th via Nike. The sneakers have a retail price of $235.