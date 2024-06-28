Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo “Wolf Grey” Release Date Unveiled

SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
This pair blends the elements of the Air Max Plus with the design of the Tiempo soccer boot.

The Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo is set to release in an elegant "Wolf Grey" colorway. This upcoming edition features a sleek grey and metallic silver upper, giving the sneaker a modern and stylish look. The combination of mesh and leather materials ensures both breathability and durability. The black sole provides excellent traction and support, making it suitable for various activities. The Tuned Air cushioning system offers superior comfort, perfect for all-day wear. The metallic silver accents add a touch of sophistication, enhancing the overall aesthetic. The Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo merges the iconic elements of the Air Max Plus with the classic design of the Tiempo soccer boot.

The "Wolf Grey" colorway emphasizes a clean and versatile design, suitable for both casual and athletic settings. Sneaker enthusiasts and Nike fans are eagerly awaiting this release. The "Wolf Grey" edition promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection. With its sleek design and high-quality construction, the Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo "Wolf Grey" is sure to make an impression. Keep an eye out for the release date and be ready to add this stylish pair to your lineup. The Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo "Wolf Grey" is a perfect blend of style, comfort, and functionality.

"Wolf Grey" Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a black rubber sole and matching midsole, with multiple air bubbles throughout. Also, the uppers are comprised of a silver and wolf grey material, with stitching throughout. Further, a wolf grey Nike Swoosh is on the sides and a large tab folds over the laces.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo “Wolf Grey” will be released on July 12th. The sneakers will have a retail price of $190 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

