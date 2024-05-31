Nike Air Max 95 “Wolf Grey/Safety Orange” Gets Retailer Images

SneakerHeader.001
Image via JD Sports UK
Perfect for sneaker enthusiasts, it blends subtlety and flair in a dynamic design.

The Nike Air Max 95 is gearing up for a new release in the “Wolf Grey/Safety Orange” colorway. This fresh edition features a striking blend of colors that enhances its iconic design. The sneakers boast a black sole, providing a solid foundation for the vibrant upper. The upper combines white and grey tones, creating a sleek and modern look. Orange details add a pop of color, highlighting the shoe’s dynamic design. These accents are strategically placed, ensuring the colorway stands out. The Nike Air Max 95 features superior comfort and performance.

Its Air Max cushioning system offers excellent support, making it ideal for all-day wear. The durable materials ensure longevity, while the stylish design caters to both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. The “Wolf Grey/Safety Orange” colorway is perfect for those looking to make a statement with their footwear. The combination of neutral tones with bold orange accents strikes a balance between subtlety and flair. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds among fans of the Air Max series.

"Wolf Grey/Safety Orange" Nike Air Max 95

Image via JD Sports UK

The rubber outsole and midsole are completely black but showcase the orange exposed air bubbles. The upper of the sneaker is a gradient design that goes from light grey to white and features a mesh lining next to the laces. The laces are held in place with orange fasteners. The tongue features an orange Air Max logo and the heel features an orange "Nike Air" and a Swoosh.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 95 “Wolf Grey/Safety Orange” will be released later this fall. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $185 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK
Image via JD Sports UK

