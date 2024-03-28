Nike Air Max 95 “Retro Logo” Officially Unveiled

Nike is throwing it back to the start of the AM97.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike-Air-Max-95-Black-Volt-CV1635-002-5

The Nike Air Max 95 is set to make a bold statement with its upcoming "Retro Logo" colorway, featuring a sleek all-black design with vibrant volt green accents. This iconic silhouette continues to turn heads with its timeless appeal and innovative design elements. One of the standout features of the "Retro Logo" Air Max 95 is the incorporation of the retro Nike logo, prominently displayed on the tongue and heel. This nod to the past adds a nostalgic touch to the modern sneaker, paying homage to Nike's rich heritage and iconic branding.

The "Retro Logo" Air Max 95 will become a coveted addition to any sneaker collection. Sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to adding a touch of nostalgia to their rotation with this highly anticipated release. In summary, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to push the boundaries of sneaker design with its innovative features and iconic style. The "Retro Logo" colorway offers a fresh take on a classic silhouette, blending retro vibes with modern sophistication. Stay tuned for updates on the release date and availability of this standout sneaker drop.

"Retro Logo" Nike Air Max 95

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a midsole constructed from green air bubbles that provide maximum comfort. Also, black leather makes up the uppers, with a black-to-grey gradient. Further, volt green Nike Swoosh is on the sides, near the heel. Retro Nike branding is located on the tongues and heels and give the sneakers a retro feel.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max 97 “Retro Logo” will be released this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

