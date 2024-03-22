Nike Air Max 95 “Atlanta” Celebrates Atlanta's 404 Day

Introducing the Nike Air Max 95 in the vibrant "Atlanta" colorway, set to drop on April 4th, a date celebrated as 404 Day in Atlanta. This special edition pays homage to the rich culture and vibrant energy of the city, featuring bold red and orange hues reminiscent of the city's fiery spirit. The Nike Air Max 95 silhouette, known for its iconic layered design, receives a fresh interpretation in the "Atlanta" colorway. The upper showcases a mix of red and orange panels, creating a dynamic and eye-catching look that reflects the city's eclectic style.

As Atlanta residents and sneaker enthusiasts alike eagerly await the release of the "Atlanta" colorway, anticipation is running high for this exclusive drop. Whether you're strolling through the city streets or hitting the town for 404 Day festivities, the Nike Air Max 95 in "Atlanta" is sure to make a bold statement and turn heads wherever you go. Don't miss your chance to celebrate the spirit of Atlanta with the Nike Air Max 95 in this vibrant and electrifying colorway. Mark your calendars for April 4th and step out in style with this must-have sneaker inspired by the heart and soul of the city.

"Atlanta" Nike Air Max 95

These sneakers have an orange rubber sole with a grey midsole. Also, the uppers are made of a grey mesh base, with noticeable orange and red overlays creating a vibrant look. Further, the laces and the Nike Swoosh on the side are both in grey. You'll find the Air Max branding on the grey tongue, and the heels have what seems to be a falcon.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max 95 “Atlanta” will be released on April 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $185 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

