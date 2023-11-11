Nike Air Max 95 x Stash Rumored For Holiday 2024

Nike Air Max 95 enthusiasts are in for a treat as the iconic sneaker gears up for an exciting collaboration with Stash. Stash is a renowned American graffiti artist and graphic designer based in Brooklyn, New York. First released in 2006, the Air Max 95 is making a triumphant return in the holiday season in 2024. It features Stash's distinctive artistic touch. Stash is ready to transform the classic silhouette, infusing it with his unique style that blends street art and graphic design. Sneakerheads can anticipate vibrant colors, bold patterns, and a fresh take on the iconic wave-like design of the Air Max 95.

This collaboration not only marks a reunion with a beloved sneaker but also celebrates the fusion of sportswear and urban art. The anticipation is high as fans eagerly await the drop of this exclusive release. They are expecting a limited-edition masterpiece that pays homage to the cultural roots of both Nike and Stash. Get ready for a bold statement in sneaker fashion as the Air Max 95 x Stash collaboration takes center stage, combining comfort, style, and urban flair in one must-have sneaker.

Read More: Air Jordan 8 Winterized “Gunsmoke” Receives Detailed Photos

Stash x Nike Air Max 95

Pictured above is the original 2006 release as we currently do not know what the 2024 release will look like. We can pretty safely assume the sneakers will be very similar, but not certain. Also, these sneakers take on a blue color scheme, with a gradient from the black sole to a light blue leather up top. Nike branding is found on the heels and Air Max branding on the tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 95 x Stash will be released during the holiday of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Top 5 Black and White Sneakers Available on Stadium Goods

[Via]