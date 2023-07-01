The Nike Air Max 95 is a classic sneaker that has stood the test of time with its iconic design and distinctive layered upper. The shoe features visible Air cushioning in the heel and forefoot, providing superior comfort and impact absorption. One notable feature of the Air Max 95 is Nike’s use of 3M technology, which incorporates reflective details on the shoe’s panels. This innovative technology enhances visibility in low-light conditions, ensuring safety and adding a unique touch to the shoe’s aesthetic.

The Air Max 95’s layered construction and bold color combinations have made it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. It’s timeless appeal and comfortable fit have contributed to its enduring popularity since its initial release. Whether for casual wear or athletic pursuits, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to be a go-to choice for those seeking style, comfort, and a touch of retro flair.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Midas Gold” Coming Back

“Black Neon” Air Max 95

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with hints of neon green. The sole also reveals the exposed air bubble, also In green. The upper features black mesh with leather overlays. The leather features a gradient effect from light grey to black, with a neon green Nike Swoosh on the side. The laces are black and are held in place with neon green loops. The tongue and the heel feature 3M technology, which shows up when the shoes are pictured with flash photography. Overall, this pair is going to be a hit and features a dark colorway with pops of neon green, creating a really cool effect.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 95 “Black Neon” will release sometime in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True” Officially Restocking

[Via]