The Nike SB Dunk Low is a skateboarding shoe that has gained immense popularity among skate enthusiasts and sneaker collectors. Known for its durable construction and cushioning, the SB Dunk Low offers reliable performance on the skateboard. It features a low-top design that allows for greater mobility and skateboard feel. With its wide range of colorways and collaborations, the Nike SB Dunk Low has become a highly sought-after sneaker, admired for its combination of style and functionality.

Nike restocking popular sneakers is something that generates excitement and appreciation among sneaker enthusiasts. It gives them another opportunity to obtain coveted styles they may have missed out on initially. Restocking popular sneakers also allows a wider audience to access sought-after designs, catering to the demand for trendy and desirable shoes. This approach showcases Nike’s commitment to customer satisfaction and demonstrates its understanding of the importance of meeting consumer preferences. Sneakerheads value and appreciate these restocks as they provide a chance to own highly sought-after sneakers and stay on-trend.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Vast Grey” Coming Back

“Be True” Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers feature both leather and mesh, creating an interesting and flexible feel. The uppers are made of a white mesh base and feature a yellow and blue leather overlay. The laces are the same shade of yellow and the heel is dark blue and features a yellow sun graphic. Colorful details can be found on the side, next to the pink Nike Swoosh, as small, artistic people can be found on the leather. Overall, these colorful sneakers are coming back just in time for the rest of the summer.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True” will restock on July 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Game Royal” Release Details

[Via]