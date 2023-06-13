Overall, one of the best sneakers of all time has to be the Nike SB Dunk Low. Although it is very old at this point, it is still incredibly beloved. For now, it remains an icon, and there is very little that can actually change that. Throughout the years, a lot of the trends have changed. However, fans have still gravitated towards this shoe as it contains a silhouette that can go with almost anything. Not to mention, numerous brands are always lending their aesthetic to the SB Dunk Low in the form of collaborations.

Throughout 2023, fans can expect a few Nike SB Dunk Low collaborations to make their way to the market. The latest of them is the Born X Raised model which can be seen below. In fact, this colorway is called “One Block At A Time,” and we think fans will enjoy these quite a bit. This is because Born X Raised delivers a unique aesthetic to this shoe that is well-represented in the official photos.

A New Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

Firstly, this sneaker has a white base to it. However, the toe box has a cool crosshair look as opposed to the usual breathability holes. Secondly, there are some gorgeous blue overlays here, with an iridescent Nike swoosh to back it up. “One Black At A Time” is written across the toe box, while “On The Turf” is written inside of the tongue. All of these details come together nicely, and we think fans will enjoy these immensely.

More Photos

According to the Nike website, these are going to be released on July 21st at 10 AM. Moreover, these are going to be sold for a price of $130 USD, which is standard for this shoe. If you like Born X Raised, then this Nike SB Dunk Low will be for you. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

