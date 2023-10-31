Nike SB Dunk Low x TIGHTBOOTH Release Details Revealed

The Nike SB Dunk Low is a popular sneaker known for its stylish design and versatile appeal. With its low-top silhouette and comfortable fit, it offers a blend of fashion and function. The SB Dunk Low has gained a dedicated following among skateboarders and sneaker enthusiasts alike. It features durable construction and responsive cushioning, making it suitable for both skateboarding and everyday wear. The SB Dunk Low’s iconic look and reputation for quality have solidified its position as a go-to option for those seeking a reliable and fashionable sneaker.

The Japanese skate shop TIGHTBOOTH has gained renown in the skateboarding community for its distinct style and influential presence. Established in Japan, TIGHTBOOTH has become a hub for skateboarders, offering a wide range of products and services tailored to their needs. The shop’s reputation stems from its dedication to the skateboarding culture, providing a welcoming and inclusive space for enthusiasts. TIGHTBOOTH has made an impact both locally and globally, establishing itself as a notable destination for skateboarders in search of authentic experiences and quality products.

TIGHTBOOTH x Nike SB Dunk Low

The pair features a white rubber sole and a dark black midsole. The upper has a black suede base with white leather overlays. Scratch effects on the white leather add extra details to the sneakers. TIGHTBOOTH is featured on the tongue and on an orange label next to the black Swoosh. Overall, this pair is a clean black-and-white colorway with accents of orange that add a pop of color to the kicks. TIGHTBOOTH fans will obviously love this sneaker, but so will the SB Dunk Low Fans.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x TIGHTBOOTH is going to drop on November 11th. Also, the retail price will be $135 when they drop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

