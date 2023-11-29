Nike SB Dunk Low x The Powerpuff Girls “Buttercup” Drop Details

The Nike SB Dunk Low is a popular sneaker known for its skateboarding heritage. It combines style and functionality, with a low-cut design and cushioned sole for comfort during skate sessions. Now, Nike is collaborating with The Powerpuff Girls, the beloved animated series, to create a unique and exciting edition of the Nike SB Dunk Low. This collaboration will likely feature fun and vibrant designs inspired by the iconic characters, making it a must-have for both sneakerheads and fans of the Powerpuff Girls.

The Powerpuff Girls is a beloved animated series known for its three superhero kindergarten Girls: Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. Created by Professor Utonium, they have unique powers and fight evil in Townsville. With their distinctive personalities and teamwork, they captivated audiences worldwide. Now, fans and sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to a special collaboration as Nike partners with The Powerpuff Girls to release an exciting edition of the Nike SB Dunk Low, featuring designs inspired by the animated heroes.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” Releasing This December

"Buttercup" The Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a black midsole. A vibrant green leather constructs the uppers with black accents on the Nike Swoosh and the laces. The heels feature the eyes of the Buttercup character, giving life to the sneakers. Green and white Nike branding is located on the tongue as well as the Powerpuff Girls logo. Overall, this sneaker is a vibrant colorway on an iconic model.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x The Powerpuff Girls "Buttercup" will be released on December 14th for skate shops, and December 15th for SNKRS. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $135 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low "Game Royal Navy" Available Now

[Via]