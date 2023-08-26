Nike SB Dunk Low x Supreme “Rammellzee” On-Foot Photos

The Nike SB Dunk Low is a popular skateboarding shoe that fuses style and performance perfectly. Its low-profile design promotes ankle mobility, ideal for skateboarding tricks. Originally released as a basketball shoe, it gained immense popularity among skaters due to its sturdy construction and innovative cushioning. The SB Dunk Low is celebrated for its diverse colorways and collaborations, often featuring unique stories and designs. This iconic sneaker continues to influence street fashion and remains a favorite among sneaker lovers and skateboarders alike.

Supreme, a prominent streetwear brand, is teaming up with Rammellzee to create a special edition of the Nike Dunk Low. This big partnership merges Supreme’s urban aesthetic with Rammellzee’s artistic influence, resulting in a unique and exciting sneaker release. Sneaker lovers and art aficionados alike anticipate that the Supreme x Rammellzee Nike Dunk Low will captivate them, as it combines the two styles, cultures, and creativity of both brands into a single fusion.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Hangul Day” Official Photos

“Rammellzee” Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via yankeekicks

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a black midsole. A canvas upper featured Rammellzee’s designs and black suede overlays are present. Black laces and black sock liners complete the sneakers. Also, a Supreme x Nike hang tag can be seen, and black Nike branding can be found on the tongues and on the heels. Overall, this pair features an artistic upper with design features that you don’t see every day. This collaboration could definitely be a sign of things to come and this pair will definitely be a hit when they drop.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Supreme “Rammellzee” will be released on August 31st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Read More: Nike Air Max 97 “Black/Picante Red” Officially Unveiled

[Via]