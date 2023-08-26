Nike Air Max 97 “Black/Picante Red” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Max 97 is a sneaker that’s a true blend of style and innovation. Bursting onto the scene, this shoe was like a futuristic dream in the late ’90s. Think about it: sleek lines, reflective elements – the Air Max 97 was an instant head-turner. It wasn’t just a sneaker; it was a statement that you were stepping into the future of footwear. What’s impressive is how it’s still making waves. Decades later, it’s got that same allure. The full-length Air unit provided unbeatable cushioning, and the metallic colorways added a touch of boldness to your step.

For sneaker enthusiasts, the Air Max 97 is a treasure sneaker. It’s more than just aesthetics; it carries the spirit of an era when pushing design boundaries mattered. This sneaker keeps that spirit alive, making it a must-have for collectors and style aficionados alike. In essence, the Nike Air Max 97 isn’t just a shoe; it’s a part of sneaker history that’s managed to stay fresh. It nods to the past while being firmly rooted in the present, embodying a timeless vibe that resonates with sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts around the world.

“Black/Picante Red” Nike Air Max 97

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a midsole constructed from an air bubble that provides maximum comfortability. Black leather makes up the uppers, with a prominent picante red streak throughout. A Nike Swoosh is featured in the same red on the sides. More Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heels, both in the same vibrant red.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 97 “Black/Picante Red” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

