Nike KD 3 “White Gold” Officially Revealed

One of Kevin Durant’s best sneakers is the Nike KD 3. Overall, Kevin Durant has a rich sneaker history within the NBA. Although his line can’t touch that of Michael Jordan’s, it is still well-loved by fans. Ultimately, these kicks come with a whole lot of nostalgia. The earlier models take fans back to the days in which he was still grinding it out with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, however, he is forging a new legacy with the Phoenix Suns, who are loading up for next season.

That said, the Nike KD 3 is making a big return this year. Subsequently, Nike has been coming out with some new colorways for fans to enjoy. Overall, these offerings have been quite unique, and fans are excited to get their hands on them. Now the popular sneakers are releasing in a “White Gold” colorway later this year. This colorway is classy and clean and will definitely be a fan favorite when they drop.

“White Gold” Nike KD 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a milky, semi-translucent sole with a white midsole. A combination of white and off-white mesh and leather constructs the upper. A white Nike Swoosh with a gold trim is found on the sides. More gold accents can be found on the tongue, as the Kevin Durant logo, and on the heel in more KD branding. Overall, these sneakers are releasing in a clean new colorway that features minimalistic white with classy gold accents. They are releasing very soon, so get ready!

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 3 “White Gold” will be released on September 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

