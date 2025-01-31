Kevin Durant's Nike KD 4 "Hyper Royal" Is Coming Soon

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns
Jan 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images via Imagn images
Certainly a must-cop for basketball fans.

New photos of the Nike KD 4 “Hyper Royal” have surfaced. These give fans a closer look at this highly anticipated release. The sneaker features a bold mix of vibrant blue and crisp white, delivering a striking contrast that stands out both on and off the court. The deep blue upper is accented by clean white details, adding to the sleek and modern aesthetic. Kevin Durant’s 2014 MVP speech remains one of the most memorable moments in basketball history.

His emotional tribute to his mother, where he famously said, “you the real MVP,” became an iconic phrase beyond the sport. Over a decade later, the KD 4 returns in a colorway that honors that moment. The sneaker features teal insoles with “you the real MVP” printed on the right, while Durant’s Slim Reaper silhouette is transformed into a trophy graphic on the left. With its mix of nostalgia and performance-ready design, this release is one that fans won’t want to miss.

"Hyper Royal" Nike KD 4
Nike-KD-4-Hyper-Royal-Metallic-Gold-FZ3540-400
Image via @solesbyzay_backup

These sneakers feature a bold blue rubber outsole paired with a gradient midsole for a dynamic look. Also, the upper combines vibrant blue and crisp white materials, with white mesh panels on the sides for breathability. Further, white laces and a matching white strap enhance the clean design, while a blue Swoosh sits prominently on the strap. Gold accents throughout add a touch of sophistication, elevating the sneaker’s overall aesthetic.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 4 “Hyper Royal” will be released on February 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. With its bold color scheme and nostalgic ties to Kevin Durant’s MVP era, this release will be highly sought after. Furthermore, the combination of vibrant blue, crisp white, and gold detailing makes this one of the standout KD 4 colorways.. As the release date approaches, more retailers are expected to confirm availability, increasing the anticipation.

Nike-KD-4-Hyper-Royal-Metallic-Gold-FZ3540-400-3
Image via @solesbyzay_backup
Nike-KD-4-Hyper-Royal-Metallic-Gold-FZ3540-400-2
Image via @solesbyzay_backup

Ben Atkinson
