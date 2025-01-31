Official Images Surface Of The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred”

Official photos of the Air Jordan 1 High '85 “Bred” have been released, giving sneaker fans a closer look at this highly anticipated drop. This ultra-exclusive release is rumored to be limited to just 10,000 pairs worldwide. Nike has confirmed that only 23 select stores across the U.S. will carry them, making this one of the most difficult Air Jordan releases to secure. The newly revealed store list, included below, adds to the excitement. Retailer images showcase the sneaker’s tribute to the original "Bred" colorway while incorporating subtle modern updates.

The latest images highlight the signature black and red color blocking, staying true to the OG 1985 design. Premium materials and the authentic ‘85 silhouette bring a mix of nostalgia and modern craftsmanship. With such limited availability and the official store list now out, demand for the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Bred" is expected to be sky-high. Collectors and sneakerheads are gearing up for a tough battle to secure a pair when they drop. Check the full store list below to see where you can try your luck.

"Bred" Air Jordan 1 High ’85

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a bold red rubber outsole paired with a clean white midsole, delivering a classic contrast. The upper is crafted from smooth black leather, accented by vibrant red leather overlays and a matching red Swoosh on the sides. Nike Air branding on the tongue and the iconic black Wings logo above the Swoosh complete the timeless design. Set to drop this February, this legendary colorway continues to be a must-have for sneaker fans, solidifying its place in Jordan Brand history.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” will be released on February 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released. Finally, here is a list of the official stores that are dropping the sneaker:

1. A Ma Maniere

2. All The Right

3. BAIT

4. Better Gift Shop

5. Concepts

6. Grinmore

7. Kicks Crew

8. Lapstone & Hammer

9. Oneness

10. Premium Goods

11. Sneaker Politics

12. Social Status

13. Shoe Palace

14. Sole Play

15. SoleFly

16. Succezz

17. Trophy Room

18. UP NYC

19. Undefeated

20. Wish ATL

21. Woodstack

22. Xhibition

23. Two 18

Image via Nike