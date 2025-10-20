Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Bred” New Rumored Release

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Bred” marks the return of one of the most iconic sneakers ever made. First seen in 1985, this colorway changed basketball and sneaker culture forever.

The “Bred” look is short for black and red and it became instantly recognizable, symbolizing Michael Jordan’s rebellious style and competitive fire. This 2025 release brings the shoe back to its original shape, proportions, and build.

Every stitch and panel feels intentional, echoing the craftsmanship of the original pair. The Air Jordan 1 High 85 line focuses on preserving heritage, offering sneaker fans a look at how it all started.

Michael Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 1 during his rookie season, sparking both controversy and admiration. The NBA’s early ban on the black-and-red colorway only fueled its myth. Decades later, the silhouette remains a cornerstone of sneaker history.

It’s been reimagined countless times, but few versions capture the original’s magic quite like the “Bred.” The photos show the familiar mix of black and red leather, with the classic Wings logo and Nike Air branding intact.

It’s a look that still commands attention nearly forty years later. Whether for nostalgia or collection value, this release serves as a reminder of why the Air Jordan 1 remains timeless.

Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Bred”

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Bred” features a premium leather upper in black and varsity red. It stays faithful to the original 1985 shape, offering higher cut collars and the usual proportions.

Red overlays and Swoosh logos pop against the black base, while a white midsole and red outsole finish the look. Classic branding returns with the Wings logo on the collar and Nike Air on the tongue.

The pair blends old-school craftsmanship with modern quality, capturing the legacy that started Jordan Brand’s dominance. It’s a faithful revival for purists and collectors alike.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Bred” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop.

