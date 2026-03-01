Sign-Up Page Goes Live For Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High "Alaska"

BY Ben Atkinson
The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska" launches soon with sign-up page now live on the website.

The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska" is officially launching soon. Detailed images have surfaced alongside the sign-up page going live for eager collectors. This represents one of the most significant sneaker releases of the entire year.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska" is releasing on March 28th, 2026.

The "Alaska" colorway features a pristine white leather base throughout the upper construction. Soft baby blue textile appears on the collar, quarter panels, and ankle areas. Cream suede overlays hit the midfoot and heel for premium texture and depth. Orange and blue embroidered details accent the lateral ankle for signature Off-White flair.

Virgil's iconic deconstructed text branding covers the medial side in black lettering. The quotation marks around "AIR JORDAN 1" maintain his distinctive design language perfectly. Cream vintage-style midsoles complement the neutral upper tones with retro aesthetic appeal. The signature "AIR" text appears on the midsole in bold black letters.

This release comes from Virgil Abloh's personal archive following his tragic passing in 2021. Nike and the Abloh estate continue honoring his legacy through these posthumous collaborations. The sign-up process ensures fairer access for genuine fans rather than bot activity.

Expect massive demand when these officially drop in the coming weeks ahead. The "Alaska" colorway represents Virgil's continued influence on sneaker culture and design innovation. This will likely become one of the most coveted Jordan releases of 2026.

Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska"
This colorway showcases Virgil's mastery of subtle details and premium material combinations beautifully. The baby blue textile creates such a soft, ethereal quality across the upper.

Those cream suede overlays add depth without overwhelming the clean white base leather. Orange embroidery pops just enough to catch your eye without dominating the palette.

The deconstructed text branding has become instantly recognizable in modern sneaker culture worldwide. That vintage cream midsole gives these serious retro appeal beyond typical Jordan releases. The overall aesthetic feels both minimalist and intricately detailed at the same time.

It's a testament to Virgil's unique design perspective that changed streetwear forever. Releases from his archive carry extra emotional weight given his untimely passing.

Also the retail price of these will be $230 when they are released.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
