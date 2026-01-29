Virgil Abloh Archives Nike x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" May Face Release Delay

The highly anticipated Virgil Abloh Archives Off White x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" might be delayed. The sneaker is currently scheduled to drop on March 28, 2026, through official Nike channels.

However, rumors are circulating that the release could be pushed back significantly. Industry insiders suggest the delay could move it to holiday season or even 2027.

This would be a major disappointment for sneakerheads waiting on this posthumous Virgil collaboration. The "Alaska" colorway represents one of the final unreleased Off-White x Jordan designs ever.

Virgil Abloh passed away in November 2021, making every remaining collaboration extremely special. Any delay only increases the anticipation and hype surrounding this already sought-after release.

The "Alaska" features Virgil's signature deconstructed aesthetic applied to the classic Air Jordan 1 High. An all-white leather upper dominates the shoe with cream and off-white tones throughout.

Light blue accents appear on the Nike Swoosh creating subtle contrast against the base. That signature Off-White zip-tie hangs from the lacing system in a purple colorway.

Some sources claim the shoe won't make the March date at all now. Others suggest it could move to November or December 2026 for holiday season instead.

A few extreme rumors even mention pushing it all the way to 2027. If the delay happens, resale prices will probably skyrocket even higher than expected. The March 28th date remains official for now until Nike makes an announcement otherwise.

Read More: Project Blitz Owner Sues Nike And LAPD Over 2024 Warehouse Raid

Virgil Abloh Archives Nike x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska"

The images show the Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" in all of its Off-White glory with detailed unboxing shots. The all-white leather upper has that premium tumbled texture Virgil always used on his collabs.

Also light blue hits the Nike Swoosh adding just enough color without overwhelming the clean aesthetic. You can see the iconic purple Off-White zip-tie attached to the laces as always.

The side text branding and "AIR" midsole text are clearly visible in black lettering. The translucent outsole shows internal construction through the clear rubber material beautifully.