The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” Gets New Timing

The Off White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” shifts to a spring 2026 release with new Virgil Abloh branding.

The Off White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” now has a new release timeline, set for spring 2026. Originally expected during the 2025 holiday season, the pair has been pushed back but keeps all the anticipation.

This release carries a deeper significance, marking one of the last Abloh-led Jordan collaborations under his signature “codes.” The sneaker features a notable shift in branding. Instead of the standard Off White markings, the upper is stamped with “NIKE, INC. c/o Virgil Abloh™.”

It’s a small but powerful change, underscoring the connection between Abloh’s creative legacy and Nike’s ongoing story. The design stays true to his reconstructed approach, highlighting exposed stitching, floating Swooshes, and industrial text.

As with past Off White Jordans, this pair reflects Abloh’s ability to blur boundaries. It combines sport, streetwear, and art in one seamless narrative. The move to spring also lines up with a broader celebration of his influence across fashion and sneaker culture.

The photos provided capture the icy tones of the “Alaska” colorway, with its crisp overlays and signature Virgil details. The look feels timeless, extending Abloh’s vision while grounding it in the heritage of the Jordan 1.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska”

The Off White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” features a frosty white and pale blue color scheme. Mesh and leather panels create depth, while exposed stitching and detached Swooshes showcase Abloh’s signature deconstructed style.

The medial text replaces “Off White” with “NIKE, INC. c/o Virgil Abloh™,” a tribute to his legacy. Classic touches like the orange tab and blue zip tie remain, reinforcing its Off White DNA.

"AIR” branding on the midsole anchors the look, while the vintage cream outsole adds subtle contrast. This pair blends Virgil’s artistry with the timeless silhouette of the Jordan 1.

Kicks Finder reports that the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $195 when they drop.

