The Off-White Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame” Is Officially Unveiled

Image via Nike
The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame" release pairs iconic design with Virgil Abloh’s raw Off-White aesthetic.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame” blends Virgil Abloh’s signature design language with one of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes. First introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 has become a cultural staple, worn across courts, streets, and runways.

Abloh’s reinterpretation continues that legacy, pushing the model into new territory while keeping its heritage intact. The Air Force 1 has always been about more than basketball. From its early days on the hardwood to its dominance in hip-hop and streetwear, the shoe has carried weight across generations.

Virgil Abloh tapped into that history when he reimagined Nike classics under his Off-White label. His use of deconstructed elements and industrial motifs redefined what collaborations could be, influencing sneaker design on a global scale.

With official photos of the “Sesame” colorway now live, anticipation builds for its Fall 2025 release. The images highlight a bold yet refined update, maintaining Abloh’s raw aesthetic while introducing a tonal approach that feels both fresh and versatile.

These shots give a first look at the details fans can expect, setting the stage for one of the year’s most talked-about drops.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame”
Image via Nike

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame” features a tan leather upper with exposed stitching and raw-cut edges. A textured silver Swoosh adds contrast, paired with Off-White’s signature orange tab.

The midsole carries the familiar “AIR” text branding, while tonal laces and padded collars keep the look clean. A matching gum sole anchors the design, blending seamlessly with the monochrome upper.

Finished with the signature zip tie, the shoe balances minimalist tones with Off-White’s unmistakable details, offering a fresh take on a timeless classic.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame”

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame” is releasing in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

