Virgil Abloh Archive Unveils Nike Air Force 1 Low “Green” Sample In Paris

BY Ben Atkinson 67 Views
virgil-abloh-nike-air-force-1-low-green-sample-sneaker-news
Image via sneakerologue
The Virgil Abloh Archive x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Green” Sample made waves in Paris, continuing the legendary designer’s creative legacy.

The Virgil Abloh Archive x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Green” Sample has surfaced, turning heads at Virgil Abloh: The Codes in Paris. This unexpected reveal adds another chapter to the late designer’s ongoing legacy with Nike, particularly through the iconic Air Force 1 line that helped cement his influence in both fashion and sneaker culture.

The “Green” sample carries the same creative DNA that defined Abloh’s Off-White collaborations. The mix of bold text, metallic detailing, and industrial-style tags reminds fans of his design philosophy, raw but refined.

The bright green colorway feels fresh, almost symbolic of rebirth, echoing how Abloh’s vision continues to grow even after his passing. The Air Force 1 itself remains one of Nike’s most important silhouettes.

Since debuting in 1982, it’s evolved from a basketball sneaker into a cultural cornerstone worn everywhere from courts to catwalks. Abloh’s reinterpretations reintroduced the model to a new generation, blending streetwear authenticity with high-end creativity.

The photos reveal a close look at the pair’s glossy green leather, silver Swoosh, and signature zip-tie, all details that reinforce Abloh’s unmistakable aesthetic.

Virgil Abloh Nike Air Force 1 Low “Green” Sample

The Virgil Abloh Archive x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Green” features a rich green leather upper with a metallic silver Swoosh. Yellow “AIR” branding appears on the midsole, matching Off-White’s signature text on the side panel.

The design includes Abloh’s signature zip-tie and orange tab near the Swoosh. The bold green sole completes the monochromatic base, while contrasting materials and visible stitching add depth.

It’s a blend of luxury craftsmanship and streetwear energy, keeping true to Abloh’s legacy of innovation through detail.

