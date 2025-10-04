New Look At Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Sport Royal”

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Sport Royal” merges three heavy hitters in sneaker culture. Coming in February 2026, this collab blends Fragment’s minimalist aesthetic, Union’s vintage storytelling, and the iconic Jordan 1 legacy.

The “Sport Royal” colorway takes inspiration from past classics but introduces a layered, handcrafted look that nods to Union’s previous Air Jordan projects. It’s a mix of new-school energy and old-school craftsmanship, something fans of both brands know well.

This release continues Fragment’s strong influence on Jordan Brand collaborations. The Fragment Jordan 1 line has built a reputation for quality and scarcity, with earlier versions like the 2014 pair becoming grails for collectors.

This new version reimagines that formula with added texture and a fresh identity. From its dual branding to its stitched detailing, the sneaker feels both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

As seen in the on-foot photos, every inch of this pair captures the energy of a well-executed collab. It’s raw yet refined, a statement piece that highlights the balance between sport and style.

Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Sport Royal”

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Sport Royal” features a mix of black, blue, and white premium leather. Yellow stitching outlines each panel, adding contrast to the dark base.

The exposed foam collar and mismatched laces enhance its deconstructed aesthetic. A cracked white upper sits beside smooth black overlays, while blue Swooshes and soles pay homage to Fragment’s design DNA.

The heel showcases the lightning bolt logo, complementing Union’s signature tag beneath the Wings logo. This combination of textures and colors gives the pair a rugged yet luxurious feel that’s unmistakably authentic.