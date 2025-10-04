Coolkicks Issues Statement Following Arrest Of Co-founder Adeel Shams

Coolkicks co-founder Adeel Shams was arrested in Santa Monica at their warehouse after a raid by the LAPD on Thursday, October 2.

Coolkicks is responding to the recent arrest of their co-founder and Melrose store owner, Adeel Shams. A raid was conducted by the LAPD, with their BUNCO/Forgery Division leading the case. They investigate financial crimes and counterfeit goods.

"Yesterday, the LAPD impounded a small allotment of Nike sneakers that Coolkicks purchased and received within the last 48 hours, alleging that the merchandise was stolen," they begin as caught by No Jumper.

"Neither Coolkicks leadership, nor our staff, had any knowledge or reason to believe that these products were stolen. We entered into this purchase in good faith, as we always have, committed to running an honest business built on integrity and trust."

They then state that the officials have yet to accuse them of buying counterfeit products. "It is important to clarify: there have been no allegations whatsoever from law enforcement that any of the products were counterfeit."

It seems they are questioning the investigation, pretty sure of themselves that this will blow over fairly quickly. "We are confident the truth will come out, and the trust we have worked so hard to earn will remain strong."

Coolkicks Owner Arrested

They wrap up by doubling down on how they conduct their business and what they always intend to provide for their customers. "Coolkicks takes pride in serving our loyal community with authentic, high-quality products and service; it is at the heart of our culture. We want to reassure our community that the integrity of our products remains our highest priority."

Lastly, "We deeply regret the concern and inconvenience this situation may have caused. Coolkicks has always stood for honest business, and that commitment will never change. - The Coolkicks Team."

Adeel Shams' arrest occurred on Thursday, October 2. He was in the middle of live auction on Whatnot when the authorities arrived. He was booked on felony fraud charges but then released on his own recognizance on October 3.

His first court appearance is October 23 at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

