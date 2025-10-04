Cool Kicks Owner Adeel Shams Taken Into Custody After LAPD Raid

Cool Kicks owner Adeel Shams was arrested Thursday afternoon during a raid by the Los Angeles Police Department. The high-profile sneaker reseller, best known for its Melrose Avenue flagship and social media presence, is now at the center of a major investigation.

The arrest occurred on October 2nd around 4:45 p.m. local time at a Cool Kicks warehouse. At the time, the company was hosting a live auction on Whatnot, which also was abruptly cut off as the raid unfolded. The incident spread quickly across sneaker forums and social media, fueling speculation about the cause.

Shams was booked on felony fraud charges, authorities confirmed. The LAPD’s BUNCO/Forgery Division, which investigates financial crimes and counterfeit goods, is leading the case. That detail led many to suspect the issue involves counterfeit sneakers or fraudulent practices within the resale market.

Cool Kicks later issued a statement claiming the matter related instead to allegedly stolen goods sold in good faith. Shams was released on his own recognizance after midnight on October 3rd. His first court appearance is scheduled for October 23 at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The news highlights Cool Kicks’ prominence within sneaker culture. From viral YouTube videos to rare sneaker drops, the brand has long been a cultural hub. Overall, this latest controversy raises questions about the future of one of resale’s biggest names.

Cool Kicks has built a reputation as one of the most visible resale shops in the country. Founded in Los Angeles, the store became famous for its mix of high-end sneakers, celebrity clientele, and also viral YouTube content showcasing rare finds.

Its Melrose Avenue location has become a tourist stop for sneaker fans worldwide. Further beyond brick-and-mortar, Cool Kicks expanded heavily into live auctions and online resale, making it a central figure in the secondary sneaker market.