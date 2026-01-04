Air Jordan 4 "Bred" In-Hand Images Surface Ahead Of Release

In-hand photos of the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" have surfaced online. The iconic colorway returns for the holiday 2026 season. These images provide the best look yet at the upcoming retro.

Complex reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” will be released in the Holiday season of 2026.

Sneakerheads can now examine every detail before the official drop. The "Bred" remains one of the most legendary Air Jordan colorways ever. Black and red defined Jordan Brand's identity during the late 1980s.

This colorway debuted in 1989 alongside Spike Lee's Mars Blackmon campaign. The combination has become synonymous with sneaker culture excellence. Black nubuck covers the entire upper in premium construction.

Fire red accents hit the eyelets, midsole, and outsole perfectly. Grey cement detailing appears on the classic speckled midsole areas. The Nike Air branding returns to the heel as expected. The in-hand photos show excellent quality control throughout the construction.

Materials appear premium compared to some recent Air Jordan retros. Jordan Brand clearly invested serious effort into this release. The nubuck texture looks rich and consistent across all panels. Holiday 2026 marks the perfect timing for this iconic drop.

The "Bred" colorway works excellently with winter and fall wardrobes. Demand will be absolutely massive when these hit SNKRS. Every sneakerhead wants classic "Bred" Jordans in their collection.

Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" features premium black nubuck covering the entire upper. The rich material creates a sophisticated base across all panels beautifully. Fire red accents pop on the collar trim and inner bootie liner.

The classic mesh panels appear in black on the quarter and tongue. White plastic lace wings provide signature Air Jordan 4 structure and support. Grey cement speckled detailing covers the midsole with vintage aesthetic appeal.

Fire red rubber hits the visible Air unit and entire outsole. Also Nike Air branding appears in grey on both heel tabs cleanly. The Jumpman logo sits on the tongue in classic black and red.