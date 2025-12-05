Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Is Set To Dominate Holiday 2026

The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” is coming back in Holiday 2026, and it already feels like the biggest release of the year. This colorway sits at the heart of Jordan history.

It is tied to MJ’s most well-known moments, worn during a stretch that shaped the modern sneaker world. Any time it returns, the entire culture moves with it. That is exactly why the 2026 drop is shaping up to be massive.

Nike is expected to bring it back with true OG details, including the classic “Nike Air” on the heel. That alone guarantees hype, but the timing adds even more energy. The Jordan 4 is riding a new wave of popularity, and the "Bred" colorway remains the face of the model.

It is the pair people always want, even when they already own it. Expect a huge rollout, heavy demand, and a release that defines the holiday season.

This is one of those drops where you can feel the anticipation building months in advance. Nothing about the 2026 "Bred" 4 will feel casual. It looks like a moment, and it will be treated like one.

Image via zsneakerheadz

The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” uses a clean black base with grey and red details. The upper features black nubuck with mesh panels. Grey eyelets sit above black laces.

Also, the midsole mixes white, black, and grey. A red outsole adds contrast. The heel features the classic Nike Air logo in grey and the tongue further hows a bold red Jumpman. Overall, eery detail feels crisp and familiar.

Complex reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” will be released in the Holiday season of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they drop.