Jordan Brand Revamps "Bred" Legacy With Air Jordan 4 RM

The Air Jordan 4 RM "Bred" brings a fresh twist to the classic "Bred" colorway. This remastered version of the Air Jordan 4 introduces a modernized low-top silhouette while keeping the essence of the original design. Dressed in a sleek black upper, the sneaker combines mesh, nubuck, and synthetic overlays for a bold, layered look. The familiar red and grey accents stay true to the OG "Bred" theme, giving fans a nostalgic yet updated feel. The midsole features a mix of black, grey, and white, with a visible Air unit for comfort and support.

A red rubber outsole adds contrast and ensures durability on and off the court. The redesigned TPU wings provide structure, blending seamlessly into the side panels. Jordan Brand's signature Jumpman logo appears on the tongue and heel, solidifying its heritage connection. This new interpretation of the Air Jordan 4 caters to both sneakerheads and casual wearers. It maintains the DNA of a beloved classic while offering a lightweight, low-top alternative. With its aggressive design and street-ready appeal, the Air Jordan 4 RM "Bred" is set to make waves. Expect high demand when this pair drops, as it brings an exciting evolution to the Air Jordan 4 legacy.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Bred”

These sneakers feature a grey and red outsole paired with a white midsole, including a Nike Air unit for extra comfort. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from leather and suede, combined with black overlays in mixed materials, offering a textured appearance. Black laces and a matching black tongue complete the streamlined color palette. The tongues showcase Jordan Brand logos, while the heels display "Nike Air" branding in red, providing a subtle yet bold contrast to the overall design.