Jordan Brand Revives The Classic "New Love" Colorway

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "New Love" is making a long-awaited return in 2025. This fan-favorite first debuted in 2007 as part of the "Old Love/New Love" pack and came back solo in 2017. Now, Jordan Brand is bringing back the classic details that made it special. The 2025 version stays true to the original design, featuring the signature bubble Wings logo and a clean heel without the Jumpman logo. This attention to detail revives the nostalgia that sneakerheads appreciate. The colorway remains as bold as ever, combining black and yellow for a striking contrast. The upper features black suede on the overlays, creating a smooth texture. Yellow leather panels cover the collar, heel, and toe box, giving the sneaker its signature pop.

Classic Jordan details round out the design. Black laces and a black nylon tongue keep the look sleek, while the yellow Jumpman branding on the tongue adds a finishing touch. The padded ankle collar ensures comfort, making this a versatile sneaker for everyday wear. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the "New Love" story, this release is one to watch. Expect this iconic Air Jordan 1 Mid to drop later in 2025. With its classic colors, premium materials, and nostalgic details, it’s set to be a must-have for sneaker collectors. Stay tuned for official release details as Jordan Brand prepares to bring back one of the most beloved Mids in history.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “New Love”

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a bold yellow rubber outsole paired with a crisp white midsole. Further, the uppers showcase a black suede base, complemented by vibrant yellow leather overlays. Also, a yellow Nike Swoosh sits on the sides, blending seamlessly with the dark suede. The bubble Wings logo appears in black above the Swoosh, staying true to the original design. Finally, black laces and a yellow Jumpman on the tongue complete the look.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid "New Love” is releasing in June of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop.

Image via Nike