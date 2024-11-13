Air Jordan 1 Mid Prepares For Valentine's Day In “Pink Patent”

This pair is set to be a women's exclusive only.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid will be released in an eye-catching "Pink Patent" colorway, perfect for the upcoming Valentine's Day season. The design features a vibrant pink patent leather upper that shines with a glossy finish. The midsole is a clean white, providing a sharp contrast to the bold pink tones. A glossy, metallic gold Nike Swoosh adds an elegant touch. Also, the classic Air Jordan Wings logo is featured on the ankle collar.

This colorway is not only stylish but also versatile, making it suitable for both casual wear and special occasions. The rich pink hue combined with the sleek patent leather material makes the "Pink Patent" a standout in the Jordan 1 Mid lineup. Whether you're gifting it for Valentine's Day or adding to your collection, this pair offers a perfect blend of luxury and sport. The release of the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Pink Patent" early in 2025 will surely attract attention from sneaker enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike.

"Pink Patent" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a translucent gum rubber sole and a clean light pink midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a pink patent leather leather base with matching pink leather overlays. Also, a glossy jewel Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found, in darker pink, above the Swoosh. Pink laces complete the design. Finally, pink Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Pink Patent" will be released sometime in early 2025, like January or February. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $135 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Pink Patent" will be a popular release among sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts. Keep an eye out for the official drop, as this vibrant colorway will sell out quickly.

Image via Nike