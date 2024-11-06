Air Jordan 1 Mid "Bred" Features New Color Blocking

Image via Nike
A new take on one of the most well-known colorways ever.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Bred" colorway. This version features a fresh twist on the classic design that sneaker enthusiasts know and love. Unlike previous releases, this pair has a unique color placement around the collar. The red and black hues have been reversed, creating a dynamic look that injects new energy into the familiar silhouette. The vibrant red upper contrasts sharply with the sleek black overlays, showcasing the timeless appeal of the "Bred" theme.

This color combination has been iconic in sneaker history, making it a must-have for collectors. Adding to the shoe’s aesthetic is the clean white Wings logo on the upper, which stands out against the bold color palette. This detail enhances the shoe's overall look and serves as a nod to its rich heritage. The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Bred" not only pays homage to its predecessors but also offers a modern interpretation that appeals to both old fans and new. With its striking colorway and unique design elements, this release is poised to be a favorite among sneaker lovers. Keep an eye out for this exciting drop coming soon.

"Bred" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a red leather base with black leather overlays. Also, a red Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found, in white, above the Swoosh. Black laces complete the design. Finally, red Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Bred" will be released sometime next year. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $125 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023.
