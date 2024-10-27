Jordan Brand Goes See-Through With Air Jordan 1 Mid “X-Ray”

This pair will be a grade school exclusive release.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is set to introduce an exciting "X-Ray" colorway designed specifically for grade schoolers. This new iteration adds a playful and innovative touch to the classic silhouette, making it a standout choice for young sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe showcases eye-catching x-ray graphics that adorn the toe box, mid-foot, and ankle collar, giving the design a unique visual appeal. This creative detail not only enhances the aesthetic but also captures the spirit of adventure that comes with youth. Complementing the striking graphics, the outsole and insole feature skeletal imagery, which further emphasizes the "X-Ray" theme.

Alongside these elements, the sneaker displays the motivational phrase, "Even the best get hurt," offering encouragement to young athletes. This thoughtful addition serves as a reminder that perseverance is key, even when faced with challenges. The Air Jordan 1 Mid "X-Ray" merges style and inspiration, making it perfect for everyday wear or sporting activities. As the release date approaches, excitement builds among kids and collectors alike. With its bold graphics and uplifting message, this colorway promises to be a must-have addition to any young sneakerhead's collection.

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature grey, X-Ray themed leather base. Also, a grey Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found, in bright red, above the Swoosh. Grey laces complete the design. Finally, vibrant red Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

