Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Flight Vintage” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE will make waves with its upcoming "Flight Vintage" colorway releasing this summer. This vibrant iteration boasts a striking combination of orange, blue, pink, and yellow hues, adding a pop of color to any outfit. Also, the orange leather overlays exude a vintage aesthetic, lending a unique and retro vibe to the shoe. With its bold color palette and nostalgic design elements, the "Flight Vintage" colorway is sure to turn heads on the streets.

Sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to adding a dose of retro-inspired flair to their collection with this eye-catching release. Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE "Flight Vintage" as it hits shelves in the coming months, offering a fresh take on a classic silhouette. Whether you're a seasoned sneakerhead or a casual enthusiast, this vibrant colorway is bound to make a statement and elevate your sneaker game to new heights. Overall, don't miss out on your chance to step into summer in style with the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE "Flight Vintage" on your feet.

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One “Light Orewood Brown” Now Revealed

"Flight Vintage" Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark blue and pink rubber sole with a sail and aged midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a very light grey leather bae, with aged orange leather overlays with blue trimmings. Also, a black Swoosh is located on the sides. Further, yellow details includes the Jordan Wings logo and the Flight logo on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Flight Vintage” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “White/Silver” Release Details

[Via]