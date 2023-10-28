Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Dune Red” Is Releasing Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE is a classic silhouette that continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike. This shoe combines iconic style and comfort. The "Dune Red" colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE is set to make waves in the sneaker world. Its unique blend of earthy tones and vibrant red accents give it a distinctive, eye-catching look. The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE is renowned for its versatility. Overall, it seamlessly transitions from the basketball court to the streets, making it a sought-after choice for athletes and fashion-conscious individuals.

"Dune Red" Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. White leather constructs the base of the sneakers, with red leather overlays. The sides feature a red Nike Swoosh, topped by a red Wings logo. Also, white laces and a white tongue complete the sneakers. Finally, red Jordan branding is found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers feature a pretty vibrant shade of red, but the white undertones balance the colorway out.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Dune Red” is going to drop in February of 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $135 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

