Air Jordan 1 Mid “Yellow Ochre” Release Details

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a beloved sneaker that bridges the gap between retro and contemporary style. Its upcoming "Yellow Ochre" colorway promises to make a bold fashion statement. In this edition, the Air Jordan 1 Mid showcases a striking blend of Yellow Ochre, black, and white. The vibrant yellow accents pop against the black and white upper, creating a visually captivating contrast. The iconic Jordan Wings logo on the collar and the Air Jordan branding on the tongue uphold its heritage. These details ensure that it's unmistakably Jordan, even in a mid-top form.

With a combination of leather and synthetic materials, it delivers durability and comfort. Its Air-Sole unit in the sole provides responsive cushioning, ideal for daily wear or a game of hoops. Soon, the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Yellow Ochre" is set to catch the eye of sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals, offering a fresh take on a classic design. Its vivid colorway adds a vibrant twist to the timeless silhouette, making it a must-have for sneakerheads and style-conscious individuals.

Read More: Beyonce x Adidas Ivy Park Collection Released

"Yellow Ochre" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A white aletaher constructs the base of the sneakers, with black and yellow ochre leather overlays. The sides feature a black Nike Swoosh, topped by a yellow Wings logo. Also, white laces and a white tongue complete the sneakers. Yellow Jordan branding is found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers feature a pretty vibrant shade of yellow, but the white and black undetones balance the colorway out.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Yellow Ochre” will be released in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 38 Low “Fundamental” First Look

[Via]