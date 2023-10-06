Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS “Smoke Grey” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS is a coveted sneaker silhouette. Its upcoming "Smoke Grey" colorway is generating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. This iteration features a sleek and stylish design, with a predominantly grey upper that exudes sophistication. The iconic Jordan Wings logo and Swoosh are present, adding a classic touch to the modern look. The combination of leather and suede materials enhances both durability and comfort. The mid-top design provides ankle support while maintaining a fashion-forward aesthetic.

A white midsole and grey outsole complete the look, offering a clean contrast. The "Smoke Grey" colorway's muted tones make it versatile for various outfit pairings. Whether for casual wear or a statement piece, these sneakers are sure to turn heads. Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS in the "Smoke Grey" colorway is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection, blending style and substance effortlessly. This pair is releasing later next year, so be on the lookout for an exact date to be revealed in the coming months.

"Smoke Grey" Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Grey leather constructs the base of the uppers, with darker distressed grey leather overlays. The NIke Swoosh is featured in the distressed look, and the Wings logo can be found on the sides. A dark grey Jumpman is located on the tongue and completes the design. Overall, this pair features a clean combination of grey shades, and the final product is an incredible sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS “Smoke Grey” is releasing in Spring 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

