Nike Dunk Low “Vintage Panda” Drops Later This Month

This pair is dropping sooner than we thought.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike Dunk Low “Vintage Panda” Drops Later This Month

The Nike Dunk Low is a popular sneaker known for its classic design and comfortable fit. It has gained widespread recognition and become a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. One of the standout colorways is the "Panda" version, which features a black-and-white color scheme resembling the iconic bear. Due to its popularity, Nike is now releasing a new pair in a "Vintage Panda" colorway, showcasing a retro-inspired design that pays homage to the original.

With its timeless appeal and fresh updates, the Nike Dunk Low continues to be a sought-after choice for both casual wear and sports activities. Its significance in sneaker culture and continuous presence in the market make it a beloved and enduring sneaker among fans worldwide. As part of Nike's legacy, the Nike Dunk Low remains a symbol of style and performance, appealing to those seeking a blend of fashion and functionality. Whether you're a sneakerhead or a casual wearer, the Nike Dunk Low's versatility and iconic status make it a timeless addition to any sneaker collection.

Read More: Five Best Signature Sneakers For The Start Of The NBA Season

"Vintage Panda" Nike Dunk Low

Nike Dunk Low
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a sail-colored, worn midsole. The midsole adds to the vintage feel and gives the sneaker an "old look." The upper features a white leather base with vintage leather black overlays. Similarly to the other "Panda" sneakers, black and white are the only two colors on this sneaker. A Nike logo can be found, in black, on the white tongue. Finally, white Nike branding is found stitched on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Vintage Panda” is releasing on October 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Vintage Panda
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” First Look

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.