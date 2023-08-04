Nike Dunk Low “Veneer” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Dunk Low is a highly popular sneaker known for its timeless design and versatility. Originally released as a basketball shoe, it quickly gained popularity among skateboarders and sneaker enthusiasts due to its durable construction and comfortable fit. Over the years, Nike has introduced various colorways and collaborations, making the Dunk Low a sought-after collectible. Its simple yet stylish silhouette allows it to effortlessly complement various outfits, from casual to streetwear looks.

The Dunk Low’s popularity has been fueled by its iconic status in both sneaker and fashion cultures, making it a staple in many sneaker collections. Its enduring appeal continues to attract new fans and keep longtime enthusiasts coming back for more. Whether on the basketball court, the skateboard, or the streets, the Nike Dunk Low remains a classic favorite that stands the test of time. Nike continues to roll out new colorways and editions of the sneakers, and now we are getting a new “Veneer” colorway.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 Low “White Navy” Rumored Release Details

“Veneer” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Nike constructed the uppers from a brown suede base with green suede overlays. The purple theme continues on the sole, the suede Nike Swoosh, and the laces. The heel tab is also purple suede and Nike branding can be found in green stitching. The sock liner is a lighter green and purple and green Nike branding can be found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers are comfy on the inside and outside, and dressed in a colorful but clean colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the release date for the Nike Dunk Low “Veneer” is Summer 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Atmosphere Grey” Officially Revealed

[Via]