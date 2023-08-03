Air Jordan 11 Low “White Navy” Rumored Release Details

One of the best low-top Jumpman variations on the market would easily be the Air Jordan 11 Low. Much like the Jordan 1 Low, this takes the aesthetics of its high-top counterpart and interjects a lower cut at the cuff. Overall, this has truly been a winning strategy for Jumpman. The Jordan 11 Low remains one of its best models on the entire market. Moreover, fans are always asking for new colorways. This is just further proof that this is a shoe that a lot of people are trying desperately to get their hands on.

Throughout 2023, the Jordan 11 Low has gotten quite a bit of love. However, it seems like 2024 is going to be even better for this silhouette. For instance, we already reported on the “Legend Pink” model that will be dropped next summer. This is a women’s exclusive, which proved disappointing for the men out there. Luckily for them, a men’s colorway will drop as well. According to @zsneakerheadz and @sneakerfiles, this Air Jordan 11 Low is called “White Navy.”

“White Navy” Air Jordan 11 Low

As you can see, this is a shoe that definitely lives up to its name. Firstly, we get a white upper. Secondly, some navy blue is found on the piece of leather that wraps all the way around the shoe. Lastly, the midsole is white with an icy blue outsole right beneath it. These elements come together to create a perfect shoe that fans will love, all-year long.

According to the Instagram post above, this shoe is likely to drop in the Summer of next year. However, this information has not yet been confirmed by the likes of Jordan Brand. Either way, this is going to be good news for a lot of sneakerheads out there. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

