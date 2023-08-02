Air Jordan 11 Low “Legend Pink” Rumored Release Details

While the Air Jordan 11 is one of the greatest sneakers ever, you can’t deny the Air Jordan 11 Low. Overall, this is a more lowkey version of the shoe, no pun intended. It takes the best elements of the Air Jordan 11 and mixes them into a low-top shoe. For years, the AJ 11 Low has been hailed as a fantastic sneaker and that won’t be changing anytime soon. How could it? New colorways are constantly being created, which has ultimately kept this shoe exceptionally fresh.

Subsequently, 2023 has been a very good year for the sneaker. There have been a few colorways already, and more are on the way. Furthermore, we are already getting teasers for 2024. Of course, these teasers are coming from the Instagram insiders we know so well. Among them are @zsneakerheadz, who continues to give us all of the latest news and updates. Now, you can find a photoshop rendering of the Air Jordan 11 Low “Legend Pink.”

“Legend Pink” Air Jordan 11 Low

Unfortunately for the men out there, these are going to be a women’s exclusive. Now that we have gotten that out of the way, let’s talk about the colorway. Essentially, the concept here is very simple. The shoe has a white upper, while the patent leather wrap is pink. Meanwhile, a white midsole and icy outsole bring the entire look together. It is a fantastic offering, and it is truly hard to hate on something like this.

According to the Instagram post above, this new Air Jordan 11 Low is going to be released in the Summer of 2024. However, nothing has been made official. In the coming months, we should be getting more details, particularly from the likes of Jordan Brand. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

