Air Jordan 2 Low “Sky J Orange” Officially Revealed

Overall, the Air Jordan 2 Low is a shoe that has gone underrated for far too long. Although it didn’t get a lot of love in the past, it has since been getting some rave reviews from fans. A lot of this is due to the resurgence of the Air Jordan 2. This is one of those shoes that continues to get new offerings. Consequently, the Low-top version is now drawing a whole bunch of attention. This has been great to see and it is clear that Jumpman has every intention of keeping this momentum going.

The Air Jordan 2 Low has been experiencing a very solid summer. Numerous releases have come and gone, while others are being teased. There is still over a month left in the summer, and new offerings continue to be shown off. Ultimately, this is great for consumers, and as it stands, they have absolutely no complaints. Below, you can find the latest colorway, simply called “Sky J Orange.” The official images showcase a truly compelling sneaker.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Mauve” Gets A Release Date

“Sky J Orange” Air Jordan 2 Low

Image via Nike

Firstly, this shoe has a dark orange tint all throughout the upper. This is done in what appears to be suede or nubuck makeup. We get even more of that on the side panels, where the orange is shaded even darker. From there, the back heel and even the inside of the shoe have a cool purple tint to it. This all comes together quite nicely, and we think sneakerheads can get behind these.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, it is likely that this new Air Jordan 2 Low drops on August 10th. Moreover, the price of the shoe has been set at $150 USD. As always, this is going to be a unique release, and we hope to see more of them, very soon. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Sashiko Denim” Gets A Release Date

[Via]