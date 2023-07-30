Air Jordan 1 High OG “Mauve” Gets A Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Mauve” finally receives a release date, exciting sneaker enthusiasts. This highly anticipated edition of the classic Air Jordan 1 showcases a stylish “Mauve” color scheme. Fans can expect the same iconic design and quality construction that the Air Jordan 1 is known for. The release date announcement creates anticipation among sneakerheads who have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on this special edition.

With its timeless silhouette and popular colorway, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Mauve” is expected to sell out quickly upon its release. It’s a must-have addition to any sneaker collection, appreciated by those who appreciate simple yet stylish footwear. Whether you’re a long-time Air Jordan fan or a newcomer to the sneaker world, the “Mauve” edition is sure to leave a lasting impression with its unique look and classic appeal. This pair is definitely going to be big.

Read More: Nike Air Max 90 “Black/Red” Release Details

“Mauve” Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via @sneakerknockerzllc

The sneakers feature a mauve rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. The uppers feature a white leather base with prominent mauve leather overlays. The toebox features perforations for maximum breathability. The laces and Nike Swoosh are dressed in mauve as well. The Wings logo is featured on the sides, in white. Also, mauve Nike Air branding is featured on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers are definitely anticipated and are dressed in a clean colorway. The white and mauve create a colorful sneaker that isn’t overbearing or too loud. This pair will certainly be a hit and is releasing a couple of months from now.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Mauve” is releasing on October 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $180. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via @sneakerknockerzllc

Image via @sneakerknockerzllc

Read More: MSCHF x Crocs: Which Celebs Are Wearing Them?

[Via]