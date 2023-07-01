Air Jordan 1 High Golf x Michelle Wie West “Pebble Beach” Photos

The Air Jordan 1 High Golf is a stylish and functional footwear option for golfers. Inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 1, these shoes offer a classic design and excellent performance on the course. With durable construction and reliable traction, they ensure stability during swings. Golfers can enjoy comfort and support throughout their game with these specially designed-shoes. The Air Jordan 1 High Golf combines sports heritage and practicality, making it a popular choice for golf enthusiasts worldwide.

Michelle Wie West, with her skill and talent on the golf course, has earned fame as a renowned golfer. With a successful career, she has made her mark in the golfing world and is admired by fans worldwide. As a role model, Michelle inspires many with her dedication and passion for the sport. Also, her achievements and accomplishments have earned her a place among the top golfers in the industry. Golf enthusiasts and supporters continue to celebrate her contributions to the game. Overall, she’s now teaming up with Jordan Brand for this exciting golf sneaker release.

“Pebble Beach” Michelle Wie West x Air Jordan 1 High Golf

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a bright blue rubber sole and a sail midsole. The upper is comprised of sail leather, and the Jordan Wings logo is dark blue. Also, the Nike Swoosh on this sneaker features a blue wave with a pink Swoosh outline, creating a vibrant effect. The sneakers are dedicated to Michelle Wie West’s Hawaiian and Korean heritage. Finally, the tongue features Michelle Wie West branding and there are other, smaller details all over the sneaker that pays homage to her legacy.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High Golf x Michelle Wie West was released on July 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $200. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

